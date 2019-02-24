ROME (AP) — Paulo Dybala came off the bench to lift a sagging Juventus to a 1-0 win at Bologna on Sunday and help the seven-time Serie A champion rebound from a deflating loss in the Champions League.

Less than 10 minutes after he came on in the second half, Dybala seized upon a deflected cross from Blaise Matuidi and pounded a shot into the far corner for his second goal in two Serie A matches.

Juventus had faced nine shots in the first half, matching its worst mark this season in all competitions, and Cristiano Ronaldo had another quiet performance just like in the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

In stoppage time, Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin preserved the advantage by tipping a shot from Nicola Sansone off the post.

Still, Juventus became the first team in Serie A history to win 22 of its opening 25 matches — having drawn the other three in what could very well turn out to be an undefeated season.

“They put us in trouble. We knew it wasn’t an easy match,” Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi said. “But then Juventus emerged and we showed our character.”

Juventus moved 16 points ahead of second-placed Napoli, which was visiting Parma later.

OTHER MATCHES

Fabio Quagliarella converted a second-half penalty as Sampdoria beat Cagliari 1-0 to stay within striking distance of the Europa League places.

Also, Sassuolo and Spal played to a 1-1 draw with Andrea Petagna’s penalty for Spal canceling out Federico Peluso’s opener.

Chievo Verona and Genoa ended 0-0.

