MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins are gaining ground in the tight NL East, one game out of first place and not about to celebrate.

“You chase a team and you’re down one; two days later if you lose a couple in a row, you’re in last place,” manager Don Mattingly said with a chuckle. “That’s the division right now. But we’ve put ourselves in the pack.”

Miami won for the fifth time in six games when Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and Jesús Aguilar drove in two runs with a double and a single to help beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-6 Monday night.

The Marlins are a game behind the first-place New York Mets despite a wave of injuries and a sputtering offense that ranks last in the league in on-base percentage.

The lineup came to life against the Phillies. Corey Dickerson hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in the sixth, and Garrett Cooper had two hits and an RBI off the bench.

The run total was Miami’s highest since May 4.

“We’re capable of scoring runs,” Mattingly said. “I’m confident we’re going to be able to get enough to win games. We came into the season thinking we were going to be able to pitch, and we were going to be in a lot of close games. That’s what we’re seeing.”

Third baseman Brian Anderson and shortstop Miguel Rojas left the game with injuries, but neither appeared to be serious.

Miami rookie Trevor Rogers allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings, which increased his ERA to 1.75. Adam Cimber (1-1) pitched a scoreless sixth, and Dylan Floro retired the only batter he faced for his first career save.

Zach Eflin (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in six innings against the Marlins.

“They’re a good, scrappy team,” Eflin said. “They handle mistakes pretty well — pitches that we leave over the plate. But we need to take care of business. We need to get back on the winning train.”

The Phillies lost for the fifth time in six games.

Philadelphia slugger Bryce Harper, whose 0-for-16 slump has dropped his OPS to .884, was held out for the second game in a row.

“He has been scuffling a little bit,” manager Joe Girardi said before the game. “Sometimes a couple of days off help.”

Brad Miller hit his 100th career homer for the Phillies in the ninth, and Jean Segura had a two-run double.

RUN PRODUCERS

Duvall hit his ninth homer in the seventh off Brandon Kintzler. Duvall is batting only .220 but has 33 RBIs and came into the game tied for sixth in the National League in that category.

Aguilar ranked second in RBIs and now has 35.

INFLATION

Kintzler’s ERA rose to 8.22

“The shape of his sinker is not right, and we’ve been working on it,” Girardi said. “It’s just getting too much of the plate. It’s not sinking the way it usually does. Trying to figure it out.”

LONG ABSENCE

Left-hander Shawn Morimando pitched in the majors for the first time in five years when he took the mound for Miami to start the ninth, allowing four runs in two-thirds of an inning. He pitched in two games for the Cleveland Indians in 2016.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: They activated C Jorge Alfaro from the injured list and optioned C Chad Wallach to Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: SS Didi Gregorius (right elbow), on the 10-day IL since May 14, is on the trip but isn’t taking full swings yet and still has some swelling.

Marlins: Anderson, who has been nursing a sore left shoulder, exited in the third inning. Rojas was hit by a pitch on the right arm in the seventh and was removed as a precaution. … CF Starling Marte (broken rib) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Jacksonville. … RHP Sixto Sánchez is scheduled to throw a bullpen Tuesday for the first time since being sidelined in spring training.

UP NEXT

Phillies RHP Vince Velasquez (1-0, 3.52 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 3.63).

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports