NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury, sidelining the Brooklyn Nets star from a game for which he was chosen to serve as a captain.

The Nets said Friday that after a routine follow-up MRI on Durant’s left hamstring, it was determined that he needed additional recovery time.

Durant has missed Brooklyn’s last six games. The Nets, who have won eight straight, have three more games before the break.

Durant, in his first season back after recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. That made him a captain of one of the teams in the March 7 All-Star Game, and he’s scheduled to select a team opposite LeBron James next Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports