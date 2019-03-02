PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had a career-high 30 points as Duquesne defeated UMass 80-73 on Saturday.
Dunn-Martin hit 9 of 12 shots, including 7 of 9 from deep. He added six assists.
Michael Hughes had 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Duquesne (19-10, 10-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Eric Williams Jr. added 12 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Weathers had 10 points for the home team.
Carl Pierre had 15 points for the Minutemen (10-19, 3-13). Rashaan Holloway added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Jonathan Laurent had 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Duquesne faces Saint Louis on the road on Wednesday. UMass plays Richmond at home on Wednesday.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com