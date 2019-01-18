INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Martins Dukurs of Latvia was the men’s winner and Janine Flock of Austria was the women’s winner in World Cup skeleton racing on Friday.
It was the first win of the season for both. The race also doubled as the European championship, with Dukurs winning that crown for the 10th consecutive time and Flock prevailing for her third crown.
Flock’s win was also the first of her career in her home country.
Yun Sungbin of South Korea took second and Axel Jungk of Germany was third in the men’s race. Elena Nikitina of Russia took the women’s silver, followed by Jacqueline Loelling of Germany.
Kendall Wesenberg had the top U.S. finish of the day, placing 12th in the women’s race. Kyle Brown led the American men, finishing 14th.