DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — No. 1 Duke says freshman star Zion Williamson is day to day with a mild right knee sprain.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Thursday night that Williamson is progressing as expected after he injured his knee when his left shoe ripped apart as he slipped while dribbling during the first minute of Wednesday night’s loss to No. 8 North Carolina.

The 280-pound Williamson is one of the most powerful players in the game, and he tried to plant with his left foot as his right foot was slipping. The blue rubber sole ripped loose from the white shoe and Williamson’s foot came all the way through the large gap.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25