DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke center Will Taylor will be out indefinitely due to surgery on his right knee.

Taylor is scheduled to have the procedure Tuesday for an injury sustained in the Oct. 17 loss at North Carolina State. The redshirt junior took over as the starting center after Duke lost starter Jack Wohlabaugh to a preseason knee injury.

The school also announced Monday that redshirt senior cornerback Mark Gilbert won’t return this season as he begins preparing for the NFL draft. Gilbert started the first two games before needing surgery in September to remove a loose bone fragment in his right foot.

Gilbert was an Associated Press all-Atlantic Conference first-team pick in 2017 before going down with a season-ending hip injury in 2018. He missed the 2019 season while recovering from that injury.

Duke hosts Charlotte on Saturday in its lone nonconference game.

___

