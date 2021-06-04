DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jon Scheyer knows what’s ahead as the successor to Mike Krzyzewski at Duke.

Scheyer will spend the upcoming year in his role as associate head coach as Krzyzewski chases one more championship in a Hall of Fame career. Then it’s up to the 33-year-old to take over ahead of the 2022-23 season in the program’s first coaching change in more than four decades.

“I do not expect it to be easy,” Scheyer said Friday, adding: “I realize how important of a time it is for our program, this university. And I relish this opportunity.”

The school held a news conference formally introducing Scheyer as the designated coach-in-waiting. It took place a day after Krzyzewski’s event on the Cameron Indoor Stadium court bearing his name regarding his decision to step away next spring, setting up the handoff to a trusted former Blue Devils player and assistant as a first-time head coach.

Scheyer sat in a chair Thursday near the front during Krzyzewski’s news conference Thursday. A day later, the two had swapped seats, with Krzyzewski and his wife, Mickie, watching Scheyer field questions.

“I know my history,” Scheyer said. “I understand. I’ve been told many times in the last 48 hours, by the way, that you’re not supposed to be the guy that follows The Guy. You’re supposed to be the guy that follows the guy that follows The Guy.

“With that said, I’m not afraid of it. … I feel as long as I’m on the same page with my president, my athletic director, our team, our coaching staff, that’s what’s important me.”

Scheyer played for Krzyzewski from 2006-10, with his last season resulting in his mentor’s fourth NCAA title. Scheyer joined the Duke staff for the 2013-14 season and was an assistant for Krzyzewski’s fifth NCAA title in 2015, and rose to his current role following the 2017-18 season.

Scheyer served as interim coach last year for Duke when Krzyzewski was sidelined for a January win against Boston College due to COVID-19 protocols. Scheyer has never been a college head coach.

