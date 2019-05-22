FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Duke freshman Gina Kim drilled a fairway bunker to 2 feet for birdie on the final hole that secured a 1-up victory and sent her team into the title match against Wake Forest in the NCAA women’s championship.

Wake Forest, led by Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion Jennifer Kupcho, had an easy time in its semifinal victory over Auburn, winning four matches and halving the other. Wake Forest, which won the ACC championship last month, has never won an NCAA title in women’s golf.

Duke ended Arizona’s bid to become the first repeat champion in match play.

It came down to the final match, with Kim delivering the clutch shot. She tapped in for birdie after Bianca Pagdanganan of Arizona also hit her approach to 2 feet.