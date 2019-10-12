DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Deon Jackson rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns to help Duke beat Georgia Tech 41-23 on Saturday.

Victor Dimukeje had three sacks for the Blue Devils (4-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who scored 38 consecutive points after Georgia Tech took the lead with a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

Duke scored on its first five offensive possessions, capping the last four of those with touchdown runs.

Xander Gagnon finished the spurt with a blocked punt, which Javon Jackson scooped and returned 14 yards for a touchdown to put the Blue Devils ahead 38-7 late in the second quarter.

Duke gained just 105 of its 373 total yards after halftime, getting its lone points of the second half on a 36-yard field goal by AJ Reed.

James Graham passed for a touchdown and ran for another score to lead Georgia Tech (1-5, 0-3).

Jordan Mason rushed for 106 yards for the Yellow Jackets.

THE TAKEAWAY

Georgia Tech: At this point, there’s no denying that this is a rebuilding season for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is loaded with underclassmen who are struggling through major changes under coach Geoff Collins during his first year on the job. It’s difficult to guess when Georgia Tech’s next win will come, but it might be in 2020.

Duke: The Blue Devils were sloppy in the second half, but they responded well overall in the aftermath of their 33-30 home loss to Pittsburgh last week. Aside from a slow start that included a busted coverage leading to the Yellow Jackets’ first touchdown, Duke was sharp on offense, defense and special teams while building its big lead.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets play at Miami, where they haven’t won since 2007, on Oct. 19.

Duke: The Blue Devils play at Virginia, which has beaten them four years in a row.