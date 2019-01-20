DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke has hired Trooper Taylor to coach its wide receivers.
Coach David Cutcliffe announced the hiring Sunday night. Cutcliffe and Taylor worked together on the Tennessee staff in 2006 and ’07.
Taylor has spent the past five seasons at Arkansas State, the last three as the Red Wolves’ assistant head coach, and has also coached at Auburn, Tulane, Oklahoma State and Baylor.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Will UW men land 5-star recruit Isaiah Stewart? Huskies will find out Sunday
- Jake Browning gets start, throws two interceptions during NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- What separates the haves and the have-nots of high-school athletics — and Washington's plan to fix it
- UW's Jake Browning set to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl on Saturday
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25