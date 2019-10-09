Colorado (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) at No. 13 Oregon (4-1, 2-0), Friday at 10:05 p.m. EDT (FS1).

Line: Oregon by 21.

Series record: Oregon leads 12-9-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oregon got by resilient California last week 17-7 but failed to score in the first half. The Ducks are nonetheless still undefeated in Pac-12 play, and they’ve got four straight wins since the season-opening loss to Auburn. Colorado, coming off a loss at home to Arizona, have not played the Ducks since 2016, but the Buffaloes won that one 41-38 in Eugene. Current quarterback Steven Montez played in that game and threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 135 yards and another TD.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon’s surprisingly stalwart defense against Montez and wide receiver Tony Brown. The Ducks’ D has been a highlight this season under new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, holding opponents to single-digit points in four straight games for the first time since 1960. Montez, meanwhile, hasn’t thrown an interception in 87 passes, and he’s developed chemistry with Brown, who had 10 catches for 141 yards against the Wildcats.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado: Junior receiver Laviska Shenault, who is officially listed as day-to-day. Shenault strained a core muscle against Arizona State on Sept 21, and missed the last game. He was practicing with the Buffaloes this week.

Oregon: Once again, all eyes will be on quarterback Justin Herbert as he rides out his senior season. Herbert has a streak of 33 games with a touchdown, the longest in the nation among active quarterbacks. He had thrown 15 touchdowns over the last five games, the best stretch in school history. His 15 touchdown passes tie him for seventh nationally.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Ducks are 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2013. … Oregon tight end Jacob Breeland has 19 catches for 326 yards over the last four games. … Colorado kicker James Stefanou has made all nine of his field-goal attempts this season. … The Buffs have forced 12 turnovers this season, resulting in 37 points. … Oregon is the first Power 5 team to hold four straight opponents to single-digits in points since Michigan in 2015. … The Ducks have won six straight games at Autzen Stadium, dating to last season.

