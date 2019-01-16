ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired defenseman Michael Del Zotto from the Vancouver Canucks for defenseman Luke Schenn and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick.
The teams announced the trade Wednesday night. The 28-year-old Del Zotto had a goal and three assists with the Canucks this season and has 54 goals and 161 assists over 10 NHL seasons.
Schenn, 29, had only played in eight games for Anaheim this season after signing with the Ducks as a free agent in July. He has 30 goals and 113 assists in 11 seasons.
