LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Alex Ducas scored 13 points and his two free throws with 0.9 seconds left gave Saint Mary’s a 60-58 win over Utah State on Thursday night.

Tommy Kuhse had 10 points for Saint Mary’s (8-1) and Matthias Tass scored 10 points and distributed five assists.

Justin Bean scored 19 with 10 rebounds for the Aggies (6-2) who saw their six-game winning streak come to an end. Steven Ashworth scored 12 in the loss.

