CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist for his first career multipoint game, and the Calgary Flames beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Milan Lucic also had a goal and an assist, and Zac Rinaldo and Sean Monahan also scored to help Calgary earn a point in six straight games (5-0-1) and remain perfect in four games under interim coach Geoff Ward. Cam Talbot, making his first start since Nov. 17, overcame a shaky start and finished with 30 saves to end a four-game losing streak.

Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, and Matt Roy also scored as the Kings fell to 0-10-1 in their last 11 on the road. Jack Campbell finished with 26 saves.

With the Flames up 3-2, Dube scored his third goal in nine games this season, neatly burying a rebound of Derek Ryan’s shot at 1:29 of the third period.

Roy pulled the Kings back within one with 5 1/2 minutes to go.

Talbot’s best stop of the night was a glove save on Roy, looking for his second goal, with just over a minute remaining.

Monahan gave Calgary its first lead of the night at 11:46 of the second to put the Flames up 3-2. While Monahan’s shot was perfectly placed inside the post, it was set up by a great rush up the ice by Johnny Gaudreau. After picking up the puck inside the faceoff circle in his own end, Gaudreau immediately sidestepped Michael Amadio, wove around Kopitar and Tyler Toffoli as he raced through the neutral zone, then went around defenseman Sean Walker, before sending a sneaky pass out to Monahan as he skated behind the net.

The Kings got off to a 2-0 lead on a pair of first-period power-play goals from Kopitar and Doughty, the goals coming 6 and 13 seconds into their only two man-advantages of the first period.

Lucic started the Flames’ comeback on the power play with his second goal of the season, second in two games and 200th of his career on a slap shot with 1:46 left in the opening period.

The Flames tied it 3:01 into the second on a slick move from Rinaldo, who cut across the top of the crease and buried his first of the season.

NOTES: Rinaldo’s night ended early as he was ejected, along with Los Angeles’ Kyle Clifford, after they fought during a TV timeout late in the second period. Precipitating the altercation was an incident behind the Kings’ net in which Rinaldo levelled Russian left wing Nikolai Prokhorkin with a hard hit that appeared to catch him high on the chest and shook him up. There was no penalty on the play and Prohorkin returned for the third period and set up Roy’s goal. … It was Lucic’s first multipoint game since Jan. 14. … Mikael Backlund’s assist on Lucic’s 200th goal was his 200th career assist.

Kings: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night before playing six straight, and eight of nine, on the road.

Flames: At Colorado on Monday night to open a back-to-back on the road.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports