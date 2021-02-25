STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Chris Duarte had 17 of his 24 points in the final 10 minutes and Oregon held off Stanford for a 71-68 win on Thursday night.

Duarte’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left gave the Ducks (15-5, 10-4 Pac-12) the lead for good at 65-64. Chandler Lawson followed 48 seconds later with a dunk for a three-point lead and Oregon made 4 of 6 from the foul line to hang on.

Oregon kept its conference title hopes alive with four regular season games remaining on its schedule.

LJ Figueroa added 13 points, Eugene Omoruyi had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Eric Williams Jr. scored 10 for the Ducks.

Ziaire Williams scored seven of his 12 points during a 13-4 run that gave the Cardinal (14-10, 10-8) their largest lead of the game at 56-50 with 9:06 to go.

Jaiden Delaire led Stanford with 15 points. Daejon Davis scored 13 and Spencer Jones added 11.

The Cardinal’s leading scorer and rebounder, Oscar da Silva, missed the game due to a lower extremity injury.

