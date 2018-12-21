KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon says he’s transferring from Michigan to Tennessee.
Solomon tweeted Friday that he’s going to Tennessee. Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a statement that “he is a great addition to our university and our football program.”
The former five-star recruit from Leesburg, Georgia, played five games and made six tackles during an injury-riddled 2018 season. Solomon, who is 6-foot-3 and 297 pounds, played 13 games and had 18 tackles as a freshman in 2017.
He was the nation’s No. 23 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.
Most Read Sports Stories
- As Huskies await word from 4-star safety Asa Turner, UW's Chris Petersen bemoans 'vultures' that have 'gotten worse' in recruiting
- The key to Chris Petersen's recruiting success at UW is hidden in Huskies' number of scholarship offers | Matt Calkins
- Bo Scarbrough ecstatic at chance to be Seahawks' new 'hammer' in the backfield
- Meet Sama Paama, a 16-year-old, 336-pound defensive tackle (and part-time kicker) and perhaps Chris Petersen's most interesting recruit ever
- Former 5-star Kentucky recruit Quade Green will transfer to Washington
Solomon isn’t a graduate transfer and thus would have to sit out the 2019 season unless he gets a waiver from the NCAA.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25