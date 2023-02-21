SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Formula Two champion Felipe Drugovich will drive for Aston Martin in place of the injured Lance Stroll when Formula One testing begins Thursday.

Aston Martin said Tuesday that Drugovich will start testing in the morning session Thursday in Bahrain before Stroll’s teammate Fernando Alonso takes over for the afternoon. The schedule for Friday and Saturday was “to be confirmed,” the team added.

Drugovich is one of two reserve drivers at Aston Martin, along with former McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne.

The Brazilian-Italian driver won the F2 title last year and drove for Aston Martin in practice at the final race of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi in November.

Aston Martin said Monday that Stroll had sustained injuries while training on a bicycle in Spain and would miss testing. The team said it would provide an update on the Canadian’s condition before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix next week.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports