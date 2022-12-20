SPOKANE — Drew Timme scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and the No. 11 Gonzaga men’s basketball team beat Montana 85-75 on Tuesday night for its 72nd straight home victory.

Gonzaga’s home winning streak is tied with UNLV (1974-78) for the ninth-longest in NCAA history. It’s the longest streak since the expansion of the NCAA tournament in 1985 and also the longest since Lamar’s 80-game run from 1978 to 1984.

“Obviously that’s something that no one can really say they’ve ever done,” Timme said.

“It’s a testament to Coach (Mark Few) and how he’s ran the ship and he’s always consistent. We didn’t have ‘The Kennel’ today (students are on break) and this place was still rocking.”

Texas Tech has the second-longest active home winning streak in the nation at 27 games.

Timme started 4 for 9 from the free-throw line but went 4 for 4 down the stretch to seal the game after a late Montana rally.

“ (Timme) made some big free throws and just like all year, we’ve been running everything through him pretty much,” Few said. “A lot of our offense is generated through throwing it into him.”

The Grizzlies cut a 17-point, second-half deficit to five with 3:06 to play on Josh Bannan’s jumper but couldn’t get closer.

Gonzaga (10-3) made up for a poor first half from three-point range by making 40% of its three-point attempts in the second half to hold off the Grizzlies (6-6).

Ben Gregg and Malachi Smith combined for 20 of Gonzaga’s 22 bench points in the second half to ignite Gonzaga’s offense.

The Zags held a 33-27 advantage in rebounding and turned 12 Montana turnovers into 17 points in the first matchup since a near upset in 2015.

Bannan scored 19 points and Brandon Whitney added 15.

Dischon Thomas scored 15 points — all in the second half — to keep the Grizzlies within striking distance before fouling out.

Montana made four of its first five three-pointers to jump on Gonzaga early but finished the last 6:20 of the first half without a field goal. Gonzaga closed on a 13-3 run to erase an early eight-point Grizzlies lead.

“We just had too many lulls where we didn’t get good shots,” said Montana coach Travis DeCuire.