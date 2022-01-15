SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard added 19 as the No. 2 Gonzaga men’s basketball team routed Santa Clara 115-83 on Saturday for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory.

The Zags (14-2 overall, 3-0 WCC), who lead the nation in both scoring and field-goal percentage, surpassed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).

Timme, a consensus preseason All-American, was 14 for 18 shooting, added eight rebounds, and had his way inside. The 6-foot-10 junior came out of the game with 8:48 remaining. Seven-foot freshman Chet Holmgren, expected to be among the top picks in this year’s NBA draft, had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Jalen Williams had 17 points to lead Santa Clara; the WCC’s leading scorer connected on 6 of 16 shots.

The Broncos entered the day ranked 15th nationally in field-goal percentage (49.1%), but they were held to 39.7% shooting as the Zags did not allow anything easy inside.

Timme had 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting by halftime, helping the Zags to a comfortable 60-41 lead.

Gonzaga hurt Santa Clara with its size and terrific interior passing that set up easy baskets. The Zags made 24 of 37 shots (64.9%) in the first half.

At the other end, Gonzaga didn’t give up anything easy around the basket. Williams had 12 points for Santa Clara in the first half but was just 4 for 12 from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs got out to a fast start and did not let the home team, or its fans, build up any hopes for an upset.

Santa Clara: The Broncos did not have the size inside to match up with Gonzaga and are usually a much better three-point shooting team. They hit just 8 of 26 shots from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Gonzaga: Plays Thursday at Pacific, having never lost to the Tigers during coach Mark Few’s tenure.

Santa Clara: Plays Thursday at Saint Mary’s, a team the Broncos beat by two points on the road last season.

