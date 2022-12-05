SPOKANE — Drew Timme scored 29 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, and the No. 18 Gonzaga men’s basketball team closed the game on an 11-0 run to rally past Kent State 73-66 on Monday night.

The nation’s longest home winning streak was extended to 69 games but not without a major scare from the Golden Flashes.

Kent State led 66-62 with 3:38 left after Miryne Thomas’ three-pointer, but the Zags tightened on the defensive end and got a handful of big plays offensively to prevail.

Julian Strawther added 14 points, including a three-pointer with 3:19 left that started Gonzaga’s decisive run. Timme’s spinning basket in the lane with 2:29 left gave Gonzaga (6-3) the lead, and he added a key defensive play, blocking Sincere Carry’s layup attempt at the other end.

Timme was fouled and split free throws with 1:55 left, but Malachi Smith grabbed the offensive rebound and his three-point play gave the Zags a 71-66 lead. It was Smith’s first basket of the game.

Nolan Hickman added 10 points and seven rebounds for the Zags, who held a 43-30 advantage on the boards.

Thomas led Kent State (6-3) with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Malique Jacobs added 11 points and Carry, who was averaging 18.5 points per game, was held to 10.

Kent State nearly pulled off a surprising upset on the road for the second time in two weeks but couldn’t withstand Gonzaga’s late surge. Kent State led No. 1 Houston by one point with less than a minute to go but couldn’t make the plays in the closing seconds to finish off the upset in a 49-44 loss.

Kelly Olynyk’s No. 13 jersey number was retired in front of a sellout crowd. Olynyk played for Gonzaga from 2009 to 2013 and led the Zags to their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament while earning first team AP All-America status as a senior.

“You’re almost speechless,” Olynyk said. “It’s just such an honor, especially with the names that you’re up beside. They’re unbelievable players.”

Notes

• Houston and Texas remain firmly entrenched at 1-2 in The Associated Press men’s poll, while preseason No. 1 North Carolina has dropped out entirely after a fourth straight loss.

“I don’t dwell on it,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said last week about the No. 1 ranking. “We’re not running around here pushing our chest out, thinking we’re something we’re not.”

• Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer stands atop the AP women’s basketball poll with the most appearances all time, snapping a tie with the late Pat Summitt of Tennessee.

VanDerveer’s Cardinal remained No. 2 behind top-ranked South Carolina, giving her 619 weeks with one of her teams in the AP Top 25: 592 weeks with Stanford and 27 with Ohio State when she was in charge of that program.

“Fortunate to be here for 36 years. We have great players and have been successful,” she said.