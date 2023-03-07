LAS VEGAS — Drew Timme scored 18 points and became Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer to help the ninth-ranked Zags beat No. 16 Saint Mary’s 77-51 on Tuesday night in the West Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament championship game.

The Zags (28-5) continued their domination of the WCC with their fourth consecutive tournament championship and 10th in 11 years, with Saint Mary’s in 2019 being the exception during that span.

Gonzaga has won 21 tournament titles overall.

“I can’t even describe it,” Timme said during the trophy presentation. “I’m leaving here four for four on [WCC] championships. That’s what we do over here at GU, baby.”

Saint Mary’s (26-7) actually was seeded first in the tournament and the teams split the regular-season series. The Gaels were the last team to beat Gonzaga, which takes a nine-game winning streak into the NCAA tournament that includes beating Saint Mary’s to end the regular season.

Both teams will find out their seedings and destinations Sunday.

Gonzaga made 58% of its shots, while holding Saint Mary’s to 33% shooting.

The Zags led by as many as 37 points and never trailed.

Timme was efficient in making 8 of 10 shots to lead four Zags in double figures. Malachi Smith scored 14 points, Nolan Hickman had 12 points and Julian Strawther 10. Anton Watson had 10 rebounds.

Timme’s short jumper with 10:17 left in the first half put him in first place alone as the leading scorer in Gonzaga history. He entered five points short of breaking the mark, and has 2,210 for his career.

Frank Burgess held the previous record of 2,196 from 1958-61.

Burgess played in 78 games; Timme has played in 130.

“I knew he was going to get it,” Watson said of Timme. “I didn’t know when, but what a good night to get it, on championship night. He deserves it. He’s one of the all-time Zags and I’m glad he’s my best friend because he’s a one-of-a-kind person.”

During the awards ceremony near midcourt, Gonzaga coach Mark Few called Timme “honestly one of the all-time greats that’s ever put on a uniform, nothing but a winner and just an incredible competitor.”

Timme, who was voted the tournament’s most outstanding player, was joined on the all-tournament team by Watson and Strawther. The team also included San Francisco guard Khalil Shabazz, a graduate of Rainier Beach High in Seattle who started his college career at Central Washington.

Logan Johnson led the Gaels with 20 points, and all-tournament selection Alex Ducas scored 10.

Gonzaga took control early, using a nine-point run to go up 14-4 and maintained a double-digit lead most of the way from there. The Zags at one point in the first half made 10 of 12 field goals, and by halftime, they had taken full command with a 37-19 lead.