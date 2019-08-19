DENVER (AP) — Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock left early in the third quarter with an injury to his right hand in Denver’s preseason game against San Francisco.

The second-round pick was tripped up by 49ers strong safety Marcell Harris on a second-down play Monday night and appeared to land on his thumb as he attempted to pitch the ball to a receiver. Lock threw a deep incompletion on third down. He was replaced by Kevin Hogan on Denver’s next possession.

Lock was 7 of 12 for 40 yards before leaving. He also scrambled twice for 11 yards.

Lock is in contention for the backup spot to Joe Flacco.

