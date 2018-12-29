DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Garrett Sturtz scored 16 points off the bench as Drake completed its non-conference schedule by bolting past Division II McKendree, 98-70 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs posted their 11th win in 13 starts after capturing the Las Vegas Classic tournament championship last week, their first tourney title since 2013, and enter Missouri Valley Conference play at Evansville Wednesday.

Drake took the lead on Nick Norton’s 3 four minutes into the game and his layup with 12:33 left pushed the lead into double digits. D.J. Wilkins’s 3 with a second left made it 51-27 at the break.

Six Drake players scored in double figures and 11 contributed to the offense. Nick McGlynn added 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Alijah Thomas scored 15 points and Jacob Donaldson added another 13 off the bench for McKendree.