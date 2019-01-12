HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — LaDavius Draine scored 19 points and his go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left sent Southern Mississippi past UA 73-68 on Saturday.

Draine made 5 of 8 3-point attempts. He entered the game shooting 45.6 percent from beyond the arc, which ranked No. 4 in Conference USA.

Zack Bryant’s layup with 62 seconds left gave UAB its last lead at 68-66. Leonard Harper-Baker closed out the scoring for Southern Mississippi (10-7, 2-3) with a 3-point play and made 1 of 2 free throws. Harper-Barker scored 17 with 10 rebounds. Cortez Edwards scored 18.

The Eagles made 11 of 26 from distance to help offset the Blazers’ control of the interior as UAB outscored the Eagles 40-18 inside.

Lewis Sullivan led UAB (10-7, 2-2) with 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and Jalen Perry and Makhtar Gueye each scored 12.