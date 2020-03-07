HOUSTON – The Seattle Dragons let two big leads slip away — 14-0 in the first quarter and 23-14 in the third — as the unbeaten Houston Roughnecks rallied for a 32-23 XFL win in front of a season-high 19,773 fans at TDECU Stadium.

Houston (5-0) scored the game’s final 18 points, on James Butler’s second TD run of the game, with 6:58 left in the third period and then a pair of fourth-quarter TD strikes from P.J. Walker to Cam Phillips in the fourth quarter — a 5-yarder with 9:08 to play and an 11-yarder with 3:28 left.

“As an offense we need to take ownership,” said B.J. Daniels, who got his first start at quarterback for the Dragons. “Houston is a great team, but we need to play better for four quarters.

”Their defense is flying around the ball on every play. When we were up 14-0, a team that is 4-0 will continue to fight, and you have to tip your hat to them for coming from behind to get a victory.”

After the game, the XFL released a statement saying it should not have ended the way it did — on a fourth-down play by the Roughnecks. The league said replays showed Walker’s knee was down with two seconds left, which should have resulted in a turnover on downs and given the Dragons one more play to tie the game with a nine-point deficit. The game’s officiating supervisor, Wes Booker, was reassigned, according to the XFL.

Walker completed 27 of 38 passes for a season-best 351 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as the Roughnecks (5-0) rolled up a season-best 444 yards of offense. Phillips caught 10 of those passes for 122 yards as Houston remained the XFL’s only unbeaten team.

“Well, I certainly wasn’t expecting (5-0),” said Roughnecks coach June Jones. “We talk about it all the time, doing it, but you know, to actually do it, I feel good for those guys. I think for me, I’ve been fortunate one time on an undefeated team in 50 years, and I don’t know how many guys have been through that in the locker room, but you know you’re trying to win ’em all.

“Whether you win them all or not, you’re going out each week to get that win, and we found a way to win this game.”

Seattle (1-4) took its 14-0 lead on TD runs of 1 yard by Daniels and a 17-yarder by running back Trey Williams.

After the Roughnecks pulled even just before halftime, the Dragons surged ahead again with a 47-yard field goal by Ernesto Lacayol and another 1-yard TD run by Daniels before Houston’s decisive late-game charge.

From there, Houston’s DeMarquis Gates recovered Daniels’ fumble at the Houston 40-yard line and Andre Williams’ 13-yard rush up the middle on third-and-10 gave Houston a first down with 1:31 to play and let the Roughnecks run out the clock.

Daniels, who had a strong showing off the bench against St. Louis a week earlier, got the start and hit 14 of 22 pass attempts for 114 yards and no interceptions. He also tied for the team lead in rushing, with 30 on 10 carries, and Dragons coach Jim Zorn said he saw enough to keep Daniels as the starter.

“I’m going to have him continue on,” Zorn said. “I think he’s earning that. He got better this week. Last week he came in and had almost zero reps. So he took the majority of the reps this week.”

The Dragons return home next Sunday to host the Los Angeles Wildcats (1-3).

Note

• Brandon Silvers, who had started at QB for the Dragons’ first four games, was inactive. A team official said Silvers was ill and remained behind at the team hotel.