Seattle Dragons coach Jim Zorn said having no fans in the stands when his team hosts the Los Angeles Wildcats on Sunday could be a distraction, but he’s confident his team will handle it.

The fanless game is a result of a state prohibition of gatherings of more than 25o people, announced Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee amid the COVID-19 outbreak that has now been declared a global pandemic.

“Once all the pregame looking in the stands happens, it’s ‘here we go,’ ” said Zorn, whose 1-4 team is in desperate need of a win to stay in the playoff hunt. “We practice every day with no real fans in the stands and we create noise through music and speakers and things like that. Our concern is that it’s going to be a division opponent, and we are not preparing any differently.

“But we’re disappointed that our fans can’t be there because we’ve been getting great support. But they will have the opportunity to watch it on TV.”

Zorn said his players are conscious of doing things to avoid contracting the coronavinus, including “coming up with new ways to say hi to each other” that don’t involve hand touching.

Frustrating loss

The Dragons led in the fourth quarter last week at Houston, the only undefeated team in the XFL, before losing 32-23. Seattle led 14-0 and gave the Roughnecks a good scare, but Zorn’s lingering feelings are frustrations.

He was frustrated that Seattle couldn’t keep drives going in the second half or get Houston’s offense off the field in the second.

Still, it looked like the Dragons might get a final chance to tie the score — with a touchdown and a three-point conversion — when Houston quarterback P.J. Walker was tackled at his 22 with two seconds left. The referees said the game was over, though, making a mistake that the league later admitted in a public statement. But that didn’t change the fact that Seattle never got that final chance.

“I had the play; I knew what I wanted,” Zorn said of what he was going to call. “But we would have had to perform, and who knows? I think it was impressive (the XFL) took steps to say, ‘We got it wrong.’ But we still didn’t get the opportunity.”

Silvers misses practice

Quarterback Brandon Silvers, who started in the Dragons’ first four games and was expected to share time with B.J. Daniels last week, missed the Houston game after falling ill right before the game and staying at the team hotel. He flew back to Seattle separate from the team. Zorn said Silvers is feeling better, but the XFL did not allow him to return to practice as it monitors his condition.

With Silvers unavailable last Saturday, receiver Keenan Reynolds, the former star Navy quarterback, was designated as the backup. Cornerback Jermaine Ponder was moved to emergency quarterback.

Seattle got some quarterback help as it added Justin Holman from Central Florida, one of five new players this week as XFL rosters were allowed to expand from 52 to 57.

“He was excellent,” Zorn said of Holman, who practiced with the team for the first time. “He slung it, and he’s got a good arm. What I’ve appreciated is how hard he studied.”

Notes

* Receiver Kasen Williams, the former Seahawk and UW Husky who has been out all year with a quad injury, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Zorn said Williams has a chance to play Sunday.

* Defensive tackle Tani Tupou (shoulder), also a former Husky and Seahawk, practiced on a limited basis for the first time this season. He is still on the injured list and has not played this season.

* Seattle added four other players to its roster: receivers Mikah Holder and KD Cannon, defensive end Martin Ifedi and guard Robert Myers Jr. Linebacker Kyle Queiro was placed on injured reserve, putting the Dragons’ roster at 56, one below the limit.