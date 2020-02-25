The Seattle Dragons offense is in need of a boost, and it got one Tuesday morning when tackles Isaiah Battle and Michael Dunn were able to practice on a limited basis and receiver Reuben Mwehla has been activated from injured reserve.

It was a huge step for the 6-foot-6, 312-pound Battle, the former Seahawk who was the team’s No. 1 selection in the offensive line phase of the XFL draft. He had been expected to be the team’s starting left tackle but a high-ankle sprain before the season forced him out of the first three games for the Dragons (1-2), who are averaging 16 points a game.

Dunn, who had replaced Battle as the starting left tackle, missed last week’s 24-12 loss to Dallas with a calf injury.

“He’s wants to work harder than we are allowing him to work,” said Dragons coach Jim Zorn of Battle, who has a chance to play this week at St. Louis.

Mwehla, 5-10 and 176 pounds, could also play this week. The former Bellevue High School star is very fast and could add some explosiveness to Seattle’s offense.

“He was having a great training camp when he down and reinjured his hamstring,” Zorn said of Mwhela, who played for Idaho in college. “He brings full-speed effort. He has a lot of speed, is a really good route runner and has good hands.”

Unlikely to return this week is receiver Kasen Williams, former Husky and Seahawk who has yet to play in a game this season with a quadriceps injury. Zorn said Williams might be able to return next week.

Zorn still running the offense

Zorn said he will continue to call plays this week as offensive coordinator Mike Riley remains away from the team because of a family issue.

Zorn, who is also the quarterbacks coach, said adding the offensive coordinator role has taken away from the amount of time he can spend paying attention to the defense.

“They haven’t skipped a beat even though I haven’t paid as much attention,” Zorn said of the defensive coaches. “I’m loving it (calling plays), but I am not loving that Mike is attending to personal family issues. I feel like I am a calling a pretty good percentage of what I think Mike would be doing.”