DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins began the NFL draft in the market for an edge rusher, and now that it’s over, they’re still shopping.

Miami made six picks over three days and used none on an end. There’s a significant need at the position because the Dolphins parted with three veteran defensive ends this offseason, including five-time Pro Bowl end Cameron Wake, while adding no marquee free agents.

The Dolphins’ third-day picks were Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in the fifth round, Ohio State right tackle Isaiah Prince in the sixth round, and Auburn fullback Chandler Cox and Washington running back Myles Gaskin in the seventh round.

