5. MIAMI (5-11)

LAST SEASON: Dolphins endured historically bad start under first-year coach Brian Flores and were outscored 238-77 while losing first seven games. Roster became revolving door, but even though Dolphins used NFL-record 84 players, they nonetheless staged improbable turnaround and won five of final nine games, including upset victory at New England in season finale.

FREE AGENCY: Not one free agent who was with Dolphins at end of last season has signed elsewhere, loud commentary on quality of 2019 roster. Miami spent more than $237 million, including more than $143 million guaranteed, to sign CB Byron Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, DE Shaq Lawson, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, C Ted Karras, RB Jordan Howard, G Ereck Flowers, LB Elandon Roberts, S Clayton Fejedelem and LB Kamu Grugier-Hill.

THEY NEED: QB, LT, RG or RT, RB, DT, CB, S, WR, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: C.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Oregon QB Justin Herbert, Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa.

OUTLOOK: For only second time since 1983, Dolphins likely will take quarterback with their first selection. Tenures of Flores and general manager Chris Grier could hinge on getting pick right, and choice could come down to whether they’re willing to gamble on Tagovailoa’s health. There will be many other decisions to make and chances to improve, with two other selections in first round, two in second and total of 14 in draft that could be Dolphins’ most consequential since ’83 — when they landed Dan Marino.

