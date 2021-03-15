For the first time in two years, college hoops fans will get to watch NCAA tournament action. March Madness has returned — in a good way.

But before you watch, you have to fill out a bracket (or eight) to prove you are the ultimate bracketologist. Need a bracket? We’ve got you covered. Just don’t ask us which 12-5 upset to pick.

Download and print your men’s and women’s brackets below.

PDF version of men’s bracket.

PDF version of women’s bracket.