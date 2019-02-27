GENEVA (AP) — Two-time downhill world champion Ilka Stuhec says she will try to return next season from a left knee injury without surgery.
Stuhec crashed into the safety nets at a World Cup downhill on Saturday in Crans-Montana, though she got up and skied down to the finish area.
The Slovenian racer says in an Instagram post the “outcome is not that bad as first thought.”
She says she tore the posterior cruciate ligament “but I can make it without surgery.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- No more cupcakes: Imagining a proposed Pac-12-Big 12 'strategic alliance'
- UW's Matisse Thybulle has been the best player in the Pac-12, and it's not even close | Matt Calkins
- Four things to watch as the Seahawks head to the NFL combine
- Five players the Seahawks figure to have their eye on at this week's NFL combine
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
On Wednesday, Stuhec posted a photo on Twitter exercising her left leg despite a knee brace.
Stuhec retained her world title this month in Are, Sweden, after missing the entire 2018 season after tearing the ACL in her left knee.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports