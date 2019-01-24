KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) — Predicted rain and snowfall have prompted organizers to reshuffle the men’s World Cup program this weekend, bringing forward the classic downhill on the Streif course to Friday.
The downhill, which is usually scheduled on Saturdays and attracts up to 50,000 spectators, would have possibly been affected by bad weather in the Tyrolean Alps.
Governing body FIS says “the weather forecast for the weekend is not the best, and to maximize the chances to have good and fair races, the jury has decided to change the race schedule.”
The planned opening event of the three-day Hahnenkamm races, a super-G, will now be held on Sunday, while a slalom originally scheduled for that day has been moved to Saturday.
