PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — William Douglas’ 31 points led Prairie View A&M past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-71 on Saturday night.

Douglas also contributed eight rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (10-17, 6-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Yahuza Rasas scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor, and added 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Braden Bell was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Shaun Doss finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Golden Lions (10-17, 6-8). Kylen Milton added 12 points for UAPB. Zach Reinhart also had nine points.

___

