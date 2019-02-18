SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Jaquan Dotson had a season-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Savannah State topped Bethune-Cookman 79-70 on Monday night.
Romani Hansen had 14 points for Savannah State (10-16, 7-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Collins Joseph added 11 points. Zach Sellers had 10 points and six assists for the home team.
Dondre Duffus had 13 points for the Wildcats (12-15, 7-6). Cletrell Pope added 13 points. Wali Parks had 12 points.
Savannah State faces N.C. Central on the road on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman matches up against Florida A&M on the road on Saturday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com