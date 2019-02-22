DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus remains unavailable after failing to recover from a thigh injury.
Dortmund coach Lucien Favre says Reus, the team’s best player in the opening half of the season, will not play in Sunday’s Bundesliga game against visiting Bayer Leverkusen. Defender Lukasz Piszczek is also out with a heel injury.
Reus hasn’t played since getting injured in Dortmund’s German Cup loss to Werder Bremen on Feb. 5. His club has failed to win since and is now five games without a victory across all competitions.
Dortmund’s Bundesliga lead over Bayern Munich has shrunk from nine points to three ahead of the weekend’s games. Bayern hosts Hertha Berlin on Saturday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants?
- Impressions from UW's win over Utah: Defense peaking as Huskies close in on Pac-12 crown WATCH
- Not allowing a basket for nearly half the game, UW makes Utah latest victim of swarming defense VIEW
- 'The future of basketball' plays at Federal Way High School. His name is Jaden McDaniels.
- Pac-12 spring football primer: A comprehensive, team-by-team preview
Sporting director Michael Zorc says “we’re still first in the league and have only lost one game. There are enough reasons to go into the game with Leverkusen with confidence.”
___
More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports