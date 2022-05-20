DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is looking for a new coach after deciding not to continue with Marco Rose following what the Bundesliga club called an “unsatisfactory” season.

Dortmund said in a statement on Friday that the decision was taken after an internal review with the coach the day before.

“After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we were forced to conclude that we did not achieve the maximum possible in many areas,” said Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke, who was involved in the talks with Rose, sporting director Michael Zorc, Zorc’s successor Sebastian Kehl and external consultant Matthias Sammer.

“The day was not an easy one for all of us, as we have all held each other in high regard and continue to do so,” Watzke said.

Dortmund finished second behind Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and disappointed with early exits in the Champions League, Europa League and German Cup. The team never looked like challenging for the Bundesliga title, with even Bayern complaining that it would have preferred a more exciting race.

Rose said he thought he was on the right path but acknowledged that others were not convinced.

Advertising

“During our discussion, I developed the impression there was no longer a 100% conviction among all those responsible,” Rose said. “We therefore ultimately decided together to end the cooperation.”

Rose’s assistant coaches, Alexander Zickler and René Maric, are also leaving.

Dortmund said it will hold talks about replacements “in the coming days.”

Dortmund technical director Edin Terzić, who was coach on an interim basis before Rose took over, could return to his previous position. Terzić helped Dortmund win the German Cup last year before he made way for Rose’s arrival from Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Dortmund is the fourth Bundesliga club to announce a change of coach since the league ended last weekend after Hoffenheim, Gladbach and Augsburg.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports