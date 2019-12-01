LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parker Dortch came off the bench to score 17 points, leading Loyola Marymount to a 61-51 victory over Southern Utah on Sunday.

Dortch knocked down 8 of 11 shots from the floor for the Lions (3-4), who came in having lost four of their last five games. Freshman Seikou Sisoho Jawara finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, Eli Scott totaled six boards and six assists.

John Knight III had 13 points and five rebounds off the bench to pace the Thunderbirds (4-4). Southern Utah shot just 34% from the floor and missed 20 of 26 from 3-point range.

LMU sank half of its 50 shots, including 4 of 14 from distance. SUU outrebounded the Lions 32-26.

