NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 23 Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State 74-64 on Saturday.

Brady Manek scored 15 points and Christian James added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), who bounced back from a 70-63 loss at No. 5 Kansas on Wednesday.

It was another stellar defensive effort for Oklahoma. Oklahoma State, which entered the day leading the Big 12 in 3-point percentage at 39 percent, went 6 of 26 from long range. The Cowboys shot just 34 percent overall.

Thomas Dziagwa scored 16 points and Michael Weathers added 13 for Oklahoma State (6-8, 0-2).

It might have been a costly victory for the Sooners. Center Jamuni McNeace, who has missed much of the season with a right ankle injury, left in the second half after coming down hard on his ankle.

There was a minor scuffle involving Oklahoma’s Miles Reynolds and Oklahoma State’s Cameron McGriff as they battled for a rebound in the first half. The play was reviewed, and both were called for fouls.

The score was tied at 25 before Oklahoma closed strong and took a 38-32 lead into the break.

Oklahoma led by double digits early in the second half, but Oklahoma State rallied and pulled within one on a basket by Isaac Likekele. Oklahoma regained control late, and two dunks by Manek put the Sooners up 64-58 with four minutes to play.

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are scrappy, but they don’t quite have the experience to close. They only led for 15 seconds, despite being close for much of the game. The Cowboys also gave Iowa State a game on Wednesday before dropping a 69-63 decision.

Oklahoma: The Sooners showed they could win when they don’t shoot well — they only shot 36 percent in the game. They dominated the boards 51-39 and outscored the Cowboys 25-14 from the free-throw line.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State: Hosts Texas on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: At Texas Tech on Tuesday.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25