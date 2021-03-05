NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Donyell Marshall has stepped down as head coach at Central Connecticut, the school announced Friday.

The former NBA and UConn star was 40-140 in five seasons at CCSU, with losing records each year.

The Blue Devils were 5-16 this season and 5-13 in the Northeast Conference, failing to qualify for the conference tournament.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to coach these young men,” Marshall said in a statement. “I thank each of them, as well as my coaching staff, for making this a memorable experience.”

Marshall played for 15 seasons in the NBA and served as an assistant coach at Rider and Buffalo before taking the job at Central in 2016.

“Donyell is a man of high character and was a valued member of our staff. We wish Donyell all the best moving forward,” interim athletic director Tom Pincince said in a statement.



