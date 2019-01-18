LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Juan Cayro Delgado shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to give the Dominican Republic gallery something to cheer as he took a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the Latin American Amateur Championship.

Delgado is making his Latin American Amateur debut, though he has played the Teeth of the Dog course at Casa del Campo before, winning a youth title a few years ago. The 17-year-old plans to play at Central Florida next year.

He was at 7-under 137 and led by one over Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico, who had a 72; and Luis Fernando Barco of Peru, who had a 69.

Ortiz has been runner-up the last two years at the Latin American Amateur.

The winner receives a Masters invitation and is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.