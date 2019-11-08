NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer’s New York City team will have its fourth coach in six seasons.

The team said Friday it has reached an agreement for coach Domènec Torrent to depart, a decision that followed a loss to Toronto in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

A former assistant to Pep Guardiola at parent club Manchester City, Torrent succeeded Patrick Vieira in June 2018. Jason Kreis coached NYC in 2015, its initial season.

NYC vice chairman Marty Edelman says in a statement the team spoke with Torrent and “we’ve decided that this is the right moment for both parties to focus on new opportunities.”

Assistant coaches Albert Puig and Jordi Gris also are leaving along with director of Performance Francesc Cos, and head of performance Ismael Camenforte.

___

