CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask had 14 points as Southern Illinois rolled past Southern Miss 66-41 on Saturday night.

Lance Jones had 11 points for Southern Illinois (5-3). Ben Coupet Jr. added 11 points. Steven Verplancken Jr. had 10 points.

Walyn Napper had 15 points for the Golden Eagles (4-5).

