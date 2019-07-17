CHICAGO (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 20 of her season-high 22 points in the first half, Stefanie Dolson made a go-ahead layup with 2.3 seconds left and the Chicago Sky beat the Atlanta Dream 77-76 on Wednesday.

DeShields made 1 of 2 free throws with 31.3 seconds left to pull Chicago to 76-75, and the Sky forced Atlanta into a long 3-pointer by Alex Bentley at the other end. After a timeout at 6.9, Courtney Vandersloot drew two defenders on a drive into the lane and found an open Dolson under the basket. Atlanta had an open shot in the corner at the buzzer but Brittney Sykes’ shot was off the mark.

DeShields was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line and also grabbed eight rebounds for Chicago (10-8), which has won three straight games. Dolson finished with six points and nine rebounds.

Renee Montgomery led Atlanta (5-12) with 23 points and six assists. Jessica Breland had 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Dream led by double figures midway through the third quarter.