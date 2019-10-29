DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury that bothered him in recent weeks.

Howard missed Weeks 6 and 7, returned Monday at Pittsburgh but sat out the end of the game as Miami lost and fell to 0-7. He’s unlikely to play again this season.

Howard missed four games because of knee trouble last year but still tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions and made the Pro Bowl. He had his first interception of 2019 on Monday.

In May, Howard agreed to terms on a $76.5 million, five-year contract extension, the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback. The deal included $46 million guaranteed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL