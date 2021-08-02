MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Preston Williams joined three tight ends already on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list, and co-offensive coordinator George Godsey was absent Monday for medical reasons.

Williams was added to the list Monday. Tight ends Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen went on the list Sunday.

The Dolphins didn’t say whether the players tested positive or entered protocol because of contact tracing, and they didn’t specify a reason for Godsey’s absence.

Williams began camp on the physically unable to perform list and has yet to practice because of a foot injury that forced him to miss the final eight games of 2020.

Receiver DeVante Parker came off the physically unable to perform list and took part in his first practice.

