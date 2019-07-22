MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-9)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Davie, Florida

LAST YEAR: Dolphins made it 18 consecutive seasons without postseason victory. They ranked 31st in offense, and defense was also awful, allowing franchise-record 6,257 yards. That prompted owner Stephen Ross to fire coach Adam Gase and hire Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores as replacement. Ross then ordered roster overhaul and acknowledged it may take several seasons to build winner. Leading list of players departing was Ryan Tannehill, who became Miami’s QB as rookie in 2012 and never took postseason snap.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: QBs Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, DTs Christian Wilkins and Adolphus Washington, T Jordan Mills, OLB Nate Orchard, G Kyle Fuller, TE Dwayne Allen, RB Mark Walton, WR Ricardo Louis.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: QBs Ryan Tannehill, David Fales and Brock Osweiler, DEs Cameron Wake, William Hayes, Andre Branch, and Robert Quinn, RBs Frank Gore, Brandon Bolden and Senorise Perry, Ts Sam Young and Ja’Wuan James, WRs Danny Amendola and Leonte Carroo, G Josh Sitton, OL Ted Larsen, LB Stephone Anthony, TEs A.J. Derby and MarQueis Gray, Cs Travis Swanson and Jake Brendel.

CAMP NEEDS: Competition for QB job will be front and center, with Fitzpatrick more likely to start opener, but Rosen certain to play at some point. Fitzpatrick, entering 15th NFL season, will become first player to throw pass for eight teams. Rosen will try to show Cardinals made mistake when they jettisoned him one year after he was first-round draft pick. There’s also plenty of competition at other positions, especially up front on both sides of ball. While those battles play out, Flores will try to establish winning culture, even though playoff contention is likely at least couple of years away.

EXPECTATIONS: Dolphins say they won’t try to lose in 2019, but oddsmakers give them 500-1 chance to win Super Bowl in Miami in February, and no team is bigger long shot. Chances are somewhat better Rosen shows signs of becoming franchise QB. If not, lots of losing would leave Dolphins in position to take quarterback early in 2020 draft.

