DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills says he’s encouraged by Nike’s new endorsement deal with his friend and fellow activist Colin Kaepernick, and wishes the NFL would show similar support for their cause.

Kaepernick, a leader of the movement against social injustice that has prompted players to protest during the national anthem, is among the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. The sports apparel giant has unveiled its first TV ad in the campaign, narrated by Kaepernick and scheduled to air during major sporting events.

Stills began kneeling during the anthem in 2016 and has been vocal discussing racial inequality and other issues. Stills, who talks often with Kaepernick, said he senses increasing support for the protesters as their cause is better understood.

___

