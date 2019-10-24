MIAMI DOLPHINS (0-6) at PITTSBURGH (2-4)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE — Steelers by 15½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Dolphins 2-4; Steelers 3-2-1

SERIES RECORD — Steelers lead 14-13.

LAST MEETING — Steelers beat Dolphins 30-12 on Jan. 8, 2017 (wild-card game)

LAST WEEK — Dolphins lost to Bills 31-21; Steelers were off.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Dolphins No. 32, Steelers No. 22

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (31), PASS (30).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (22).

STEELERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (26), PASS (28).

STEELERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (18), PASS (18).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Dolphins making NFL-record 85th “Monday Night” appearance. Miami 42-42 on Monday. … Pittsburgh 47-24 on Mondays, including 26-5 at home. … Dolphins have dropped nine straight going back to last season. … Steelers have won six of past eight meetings. … Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick expected to make second straight start. Fitzpatrick threw for 411 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs vs. Pittsburgh while playing for Tampa Bay in 2018. … Fitzpatrick became 46th player in NFL history to reach 30,000 yards passing vs. Buffalo. … Miami held second-half lead last week for first time this season. … Dolphins WR Devante Parker with 1 TD catch each of past three games. … Miami’s 381 yards vs. Buffalo season high for 31st-ranked offense. … Dolphins WR Preston Williams second among rookies in receptions (23). … Miami DE Taco Charlton has three sacks since being claimed off waivers from Dallas Sept. 19. … Steelers QB Mason Rudolph expected to start. Rudolph missed Oct. 13 win vs. LA Chargers with concussion. … Pittsburgh’s five sacks allowed rank fewest in NFL. … Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick with 32 tackles, interception and fumble recovery since being traded from Miami to Pittsburgh on Sept. 17. … Pittsburgh LB Devin Bush leads NFL rookies in tackles (52). Bush has accounted for 6 of 15 turnovers (two interceptions, four fumble recoveries). … Steelers’ 15 takeaways tied for second in NFL. Matches team’s entire total in 2018. … Pittsburgh tied for fifth in sacks (20). … Pittsburgh struggling to get ball downfield without injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. … Steelers averaging just 9.9 yards per reception, 14 catches of 20 yards or more rank third-fewest in NFL. … Pittsburgh missing DE Stephon Tuitt, out for season with torn pectoral. Tyson Alualu, Jayvon Hargrave, rookie Isaiah Buggs expected to pick up slack. … Pittsburgh K Chris Boswell 11 for 11 on field goals. Boswell made 13 of 20 kicks last season. Fantasy Tip: Good luck if your game depends on big offensive numbers from two of NFL’s weakest attacks. Steelers RB James Conner best bet. Conner 118 total yards, 2 TDs vs. Chargers.

___

