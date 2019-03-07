MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are releasing defensive end Andre Branch and guard Ted Larsen, part of their effort to pare payroll in advance of free agency next week.

Branch had only 1 1/2 sacks in 14 games last year, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2012. His departure clears $7 million in salary cap space.

Larsen started 13 games in 2018 but struggled on an offense that ranked next to last in the NFL in yards. His release clears $2.15 million in salary cap space.

